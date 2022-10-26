‘Obidient’ places Labour Party flag at peak of Mt Kilimanjaro

Latest News
By Adam Mosadioluwa
'Obidient' places Labour Party flag at peak of Mt Kilimanjaro

A staunch supporter of Peter Obi‘s Labour Party, identified simply as OGersh has taken his support for the party to a new level after climbing  Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania for 10 and a half hours to place the party’s flag at the Uhuru Peak.

While taking to Twitter on Tuesday to share a picture of himself at the Uhuru peak next to the Labour Party flag, the Labour Party supporter said the coming of a new Nigeria can be best announced at the rooftop of Africa.

“On Fri, 20/10/2022 after 10½ hrs of climbing, hiking and trekking, I  made it to the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, 5,895m above sea level. There is no better place to announce the coming of a New Nigeria than the rooftop of Africa.” he tweeted.

The Uhuru peak is not only the highest point and the final destination of Mount Kilimanjaro, but also the highest point in the entire African continent.

You might also like
Latest News

Soludo tasks NPC on credible census in 2023

Latest News

Mimiko distances self from PDP presidential campaign list

Latest News

Kogi PDP raises alarm over defector’s abduction

Latest News

Alleged N109bn fraud: FG re-arraigns ex-Accountant-General Ahmed Idris, others

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More