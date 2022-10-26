‘Obidient’ places Labour Party flag at peak of Mt Kilimanjaro

A staunch supporter of Peter Obi‘s Labour Party, identified simply as OGersh has taken his support for the party to a new level after climbing Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, in Tanzania for 10 and a half hours to place the party’s flag at the Uhuru Peak.

While taking to Twitter on Tuesday to share a picture of himself at the Uhuru peak next to the Labour Party flag, the Labour Party supporter said the coming of a new Nigeria can be best announced at the rooftop of Africa.

“On Fri, 20/10/2022 after 10½ hrs of climbing, hiking and trekking, I made it to the Uhuru Peak of Mount Kilimanjaro, 5,895m above sea level. There is no better place to announce the coming of a New Nigeria than the rooftop of Africa.” he tweeted.

The Uhuru peak is not only the highest point and the final destination of Mount Kilimanjaro, but also the highest point in the entire African continent.