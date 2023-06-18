Obidient Movement said it plans to organise a post-election revival conference for its major Conveners and Coordinators due to urgent need to restructure the Movement into a unified political family, as well as re-organize and strengthen its overall leadership.

Comrade Kennedy Iyere, a popular humanitarian activist, high-profile social entrepreneur, made this known at a press briefing which took place at the weekend in Lagos, saying that the proposed parley was being championed by himself and other key stakeholders and meant for major Conveners and Coordinators of the Obidient Movement.

Iyere, who is also founder of the 40 Million Ballots Movement, while noting that Obidient Movement was one of the biggest political miracles of the current political dispensation, said Nigerian youths and women had through the Movement proven to the world that the power to restore political order and compelled good governance belongs to them.

“One of the biggest political miracles of the current political dispensation was the emergence of the political tsunami called the Obidient Movement.

“Today, Nigerian youths and women have through the Obidient Movement proven to the world that the power to restore political order and compelled good governance belongs to them.

“They shocked the ruling elites when they launched a ballot revolution which demystified the ruling class. They have been able to make it clear that elections in Nigeria will no longer be business as usual,” he said.

Iyere, who is the convener, maintained that the forthcoming “Obidient Movement Post-Election Revival Conference” was designed to help restructure and unify the Movement into Nigeria’s single largest political alliance, saying that the goal was meant to be achieved by re-organizing its leadership.

According to him, the Obidient Movement will be re-energised during the proposed conference, to exist and function, as a strong pressure group and a democratic revolution, whose focus is to enforce active and adequate participation of youths and women in elections for the purpose of reshaping good political leadership.

Iyere added that conference, which he said was the most critical political need of the moment, with delegates expected from across the six geopolitical zones and the diaspora community, would provide a broad platform through which the Obidient Movement would be able to select and appoint credible leaders who would coordinate its activities across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

