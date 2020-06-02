Obiano threatens to close down markets, churches

Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has threatened to close down markets and churches in the state again if members continue to disobey COVID-19 precautionary measures.

According to Obiano, the Anambra traders and churches are not complying with the COVID 19 precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The governor, in a statewide broadcast on Tuesday evening to update the residents on the COVID 19 development in the state, said the people are lowering guard on the Covid-19 protocols.

“The information we received from different quarters indicate that our people have started lowering their guard on the COVID-19 protocols. I have it on good authority that traders in various markets no longer comply with the enforcement of the wearing of face masks and the washing of hands. I want to warn that we may consider shutting down the markets if this trend is not halted with immediate effect.

“I have also received similar reports from churches and other religious groups in the state most of whom have discarded the wearing of face masks. I urge the leadership of all religious bodies in Anambra State to ensure compliance with the standard protocols of COVID-19 without further delay,” he said.

Obiano also said that the state government has evolved a new approach to the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

According to him, the state government has observed that while ramping up the number of COVID-19 tests, it would also ensure that patients suspected of having the COVID-19 virus do not multiply the spread of the contagion.

“As a result of that, every hospital in Anambra State must set up a mini holding ward where patients whose samples have been taken for a COVID-19 test can be kept while the result of the test is awaited.

“This approach will minimize the chances of patients spreading the virus through multiple contacts,” he concluded.

