Obiano tasks Nigerian scholars to intensify research into coronavirus vaccines

Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano has called on the Nigerian Scholars, to intensify efforts that will provide vaccine for coronavirus (COVID-19) that is bedevilling the world at the moment.

Governor Obiano made the call during the tenth Convocation ceremony of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Igbariam, Anambra State, over the weekend.

While congratulating the graduates, Obiano urged people of the state to adhere to the WHO preventive measures, in order to be safe from the virus, stressing that he approved for the convocation to hold because it adopted the WHO standard for a gathering of such magnitude.

According to Obiano, in spite of the challenges, the institution is on the right track, pledging his administration’s continued support.

Obiano enumerated his administration’s efforts in promoting secondary and vocational education as well as the advancement of students and teachers and stressed that the institution’s stride lays credence that his administration’s investments in education are not in vain.

In his speech, Chancellor of the University and Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, HRM Oba Rufus Aladesanmi 111, applauded the university management for its untiring efforts at ensuring an uninterrupted and successful completion of the 2018/2019 session, adding that the day makes the bold statement to the world that they have given the youth quality education, training, and the moral backbone to be upright professionals and citizens.

Earlier in his address, the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Greg Nwakoby thanked the state government for its interventions in the institution including the construction of road, building and equipping modern medical center, installation of street lights within the university premises and donation of vehicles and regular payment of monthly subvention, among others.

Professor Nwakoby who made a request for approval to recruit more academic and nonteaching staff to meet the NUC staff-student ratio stated that fifty-six out of the fifty-nine academic programmes offered by the university are fully accredited by the NUC, saying that the graduands are 2000, 355 first degree graduates for 2018/2019 academic session, out of which 14 made first class, 588 made second class upper, 1,513 made second class lower degrees and 270 third class, with 73 PHDs, 804 masters degree, and 309 PGDs.

Speaking to Tribune Online shortly after the ceremony, the lawmaker representing Dunukofia state constituency in Anambra state house of Assembly, Honourable Laurence Ezeodu, who was honour with a law degree award alongside Sir Emeka Ofor and others, said the university is steadily advancing, calling on government at all level, corporate organizations mostly the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), in charge of Nigeria eastern region and other well-meaning individuals for sake of the future generation to rally round the University, to reach its desired lofty heights.

He advised undergruate students of the institution not to allowed the current economic situations of the country and the global coronavirus pandemic hindered their pursue for a brighter future.

Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Inua Yahaya, Traditional rulers led by the Chairman of the South-East Traditional Ruler’s Council, Igwe Alfred Achebe, former Governor of Central Bank, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, Minister of State for steel, Mr Uche Ogah, former Senate President Ken Nnamani, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, Senator Ned Nwoko, acting chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), among others, attended the convocation ceremony.

