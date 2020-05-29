The governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on Friday, signed the Anambra State COVID-19 and Other Dangerous Diseases Prevention and Eradication bill into law.

Speaking at a ceremony before signing the bill into law, Obiano called for strict compliance with the law, saying that his administration was committed to enforcing the law to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

He commended the Speaker of the state’s house of assembly, Mr Uche Okafor, for the speedy passage of the bill.

Speaking at the event, Dr Uju Nworgu, the state’s Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, said the new law had to do with how to prevent COVID-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bill has 15 sections with many sub-sections, dwelling on the current lockdown, closure of educational institutions and other issues.

The new law stipulates N10, 000 fine, community service or both for non-adherence to face mask-wearing.

Obiano also signed the Public procurement Amendment bill into law.

(NAN)

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Apple Music Appoints Florence Otedola (Aka) DJ Cuppy Its First Radio Show Host In Africa

The biggest company in the world, Apple Music, is launching its first radio show in Africa on Sunday and DJ Cuppy whose real name is Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola is its host. The streaming platform announced Thursday that “Africa Now Radio with Cuppy” will debut Sunday and will feature a mix of contemporary… Read full story

21 Years Of Civil Rule: Gains, Pains And Prospects

MOST Nigerians remain nostalgic about the epochal, extraordinary transformation that was heralded in the defunct Western Region of Nigeria in the First Republic under visionary and dynamic leadership. In just eight years of the pragmatic and purposeful leadership, imbued with vision, the region shocked the… Read full story

Economy: Many Miles Crossed, Many Miles Lie Ahead

Politics and economy are entangled. Politics determines the economic direction while the economy determines the strength of the polity. If the economy is ailing, so will be the polity and vice versa. But the interplay between politics and the economy is choreographed by politicians… Read full story