Obiano sacks security aide, James Nwafor, backs #EndSARS protest in Anambra

Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano on Thursday, has sacked his Senior Special Adviser on Security, Mr James Nwafor in fulfilment of the demand of #EndSARS protesters.

Tribune Online reports that Nwafor was formerly the commander of SARS in Anambra and had severally been accused of killing and maiming many youths across the state.

The protesters had on Wednesday blocked the Anambra State government house and the Enugu-Onitsha expressway, insisting that Obiano must address them. Tribune Online reports that when the protesters were not addressed, they stayed at the venue late into the night.

But addressing the protesters on Thursday afternoon at the government house, the governor said he would take their demands to the President Muhammadu Buhari while also fulfilling the ones within his capacity.

“I am very happy with the way you have conducted yourselves. You have conducted yourself creditably well.

“I have a list of all your demands. Some of them have already been met, like the SARS being disbanded. That has already been met, and some are still in the pipeline which I am going to present to the president. The other ones are the ones I can handle myself.

“Your first request is immediate prosecution and removal of James Nwafor, the immediate release of all protesters in police custody, that will be done.

Today, I joined youths of our dear State to say #EndPoliceBrutality and I support them because they did not only vote and defend their votes in my 21-over-21 victory but all their requests are genuine and germane; and I oblige to honour them all. pic.twitter.com/yB3Z5tLgxe — Chief Willie Obiano (@WillieMObiano) October 15, 2020

“As for compensation of the family of SARS victims, the Attorney General and the leadership of police will look into this and make recommendations to me. I support your protest, police brutality and extortion is not allowed anywhere. Any Police that does that, quietly copy his name and let us know,” Obiano assured.

The protesters who were delightfully about the governor’s pronouncements also marched to the popular Aroma Junction where they blocked the highway, denying motorists access to the road.

Meanwhile, the governor in a tweet on Thursday said Nwafor has been sack and will be prosecuted.

“Today, I joined youths of our dear State to say #EndPoliceBrutality and I support them because they did not only vote and defend their votes in my 21-over-21 victory but all their requests are genuine and germane; and I oblige to honour them all.

“I felt honoured being in their midst to share in their feelings; and I made it clear that:

“First, Federal Government has disbanded SARS but I will personally visit all SARS offices in Anambra State to ensure that anyone being held is released, immediately.

“Second, James Nwafor, former OC SARS in Anambra State is sacked and will be prosecuted;

“Third, I’ll ensure that the Presidency does the needful to ensure a better life for our youths, for us, ndi Anambra and for our nation,” he said.

