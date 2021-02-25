Obiano orders employment of 71 persons into Anambra civil service

No fewer than 71 persons have been recruited into the Anambra State Civil Service.

Tribune Online learnt that they were offered employment by the State’s Civil Service Commission in line with a directive of Governor Willie Obiano.

The issuing of letters of offer of appointment to the newly employed was currently ongoing in commission and would last over a couple of days.

In response on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, Mr Obalim Madubueze, who issued the appointment letters said that Gov Obiano did it to reduce unemployment in the state.

Expressing her appreciation to the Governor, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs Amalachukwu C Okeke, from Amichi hailed him for the kind gesture.

Another beneficiary, Chioma C Okoye, from Eziowelle said that she was grateful for the favour.

It was in December 2020 that the newly recruited persons were called for verification and documentation of their certificates by the commission.

It was also gathered that the recruitments spread through all the Ministries in the Anambra State’s Civil Service.

