Obiano has nothing to fear, APGA tells EFCC 

Latest News
By Michael Ovat - Awka
Monday is not Work-free Day in Anambra, Obiano tells residents, Anambra govt declares Thursday, Friday work-free for governorship election, We may boycott party, Expect first flight at Anambra International Cargo airport April 30, Governor Obiano employs over 200 , falling bridge in Anambra, Anambra recruits 120 personnel, 2 billion commercial loan to entrepreneurs, Obiano postpones January 18, #EndSARS, protest, victims, Obiano, Ohaneze, computed tomographic diagnosis, Anambra govt trains, data analysis election, APC, PDP, illegal ticketing in transport sector, schools reopening, COVID-19, Anambra health insurance agency lockdown, COVID-19, June 15, Eke Awka market, herdsmen, malnutrition
Obiano

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has reacted to an alleged plan by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano, shortly after he hands over to his successor come March 17, 2022.

The National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, who reacted via a statement in Awka, Anambra State, described the development as a handiwork of the sore losers of the just concluded November 6 governorship election in the state.

Report has it that EFCC in a letter to the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service dated November 15, 2021, requested the Service to place the governor on a watchlist and inform it anytime he is travelling out of the country from any of the international airports and other points of exit.

It is not clear why the anti-graft agency may have placed the governor on a watchlist.

But knowledgeable sources said the move may be an indication that the agency is discreetly investigating the governor and possibly has intelligence that he plans to travel after handing over power to his successor, Charles Soludo.

The spokesperson for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said he had not been briefed on the development. He promised to crosscheck with the relevant agency and then revert.

Reacting further in his statement, Obigwe, who is also the national president of Igbo Youth For Positive Change, stated that “Governor Obiano has done nothing wrong that will warrant him being placed on EFCC watchlist, but some evil forces that are hell-bent on spoiling the ongoing celebration mood of ndi Anambra want to use EFCC to achieve their evil plan. 

“They will definitely wear the garment of shame because Governor Obiano does not have any skeleton in his cupboard and he has nothing to fear about EFCC.

“It’s important for me to remind Bawa, the EFCC chairman, that Governor Obiano on the assumption of office for his second term invited Ibrahim Magu, the former EFCC chairman, to Anambra to lecture his appointees on how to run a corruption free government. 

“If the governor has a skeleton in his cupboard, he will not take such a commendable bold step.

I condemn in its entirety the attempt to create the wrong impression that Governor Obiano has plans to run out of the country after handing over to his successor. 

“The governor does not have such a plan and he is ready to give an account of his eight years stewardship as Anambra governor.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos Is Second Least Liveable City In The World For 2021

Lagos is the second least liveable city in the world for the year 2021. This is according to the most recent annual ranking put together by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)…

FACT CHECK: Did UNICEF Say Blocking Children’s Access To Pornography Constitutes Human Rights’ Infringement?

CLAIM 1: A Twitter user claims UNICEF said any efforts to block children from accessing pornography might infringe their human rights.

VERDICT: MISLEADING!

You might also like
Latest News

Hold Cameroon responsible for Taraba killings ― Ambazonian leader

Latest News

Missing Olu crowns: Ayirimi docked, granted bail, case adjourned

Latest News

Secondary school students attack DPO in Ogun

Latest News

N5,000 transportation grant not provided for in 2022 budget —Senate

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More