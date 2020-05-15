Obiano confirms new case of COVID-19 in Anambra

The governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, Thursday evening, confirmed a new positive case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The governor, who made the confirmation in a self broadcast at his country home, Aguleri, in Anambra East Local Government Area of the state, disclosed that the new case returned from Kano on the 6th of May after a short business trip.

According to him, It is saddening that despite the government efforts to tighten security at the boundaries, this new case was able to sneak back into Anambra State after a trip to Kano.

He said the patient is currently receiving attention in one of the Protective Care Centers in the state.

“His residence has been sealed off and we have commenced aggressive contact tracing to minimise the wave of community spread that might arise from this case,” he added.

Disclosing also that since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, the state has had only two positive cases in Anambra State, he assure the public that COVID-19 Task Force was on top of the situation to ensure that this threat is quickly contained.

On testing centres, he said the government under his watch are making gradual progress in their efforts to bring COVID-19 testing closer to the people.

“We have received assurances that the two laboratories that had been earmarked for approval shall be approved to operate fully as COVID-19 Testing Centers from next week.

“A special training for professionals who will work in the laboratories is currently going on in readiness for the inauguration of the laboratories,” he added.

“We have commenced aggressive case search in the 179 communities of Anambra State. This will help to ramp up the numbers in terms of testing and ensure immediate containment of any possible outbreak.

“We are also hopeful that when our laboratories become fully operational, we shall be able to conduct more tests in the state.”

He urged residents not to be panic and go about their business lawfully and in strict compliance to the protocols of COVID-19 which include regular washing of hands, the wearing of face-masks when stepping out, regular use of hand sanitisers and adherence to the principles of social distancing, among other measures.

On the Influx of People into Anambra State, Obiano said he has directed the security agencies to ensure that movement into Anambra State by individuals and groups are restricted.

“The nationwide curfew must be strictly observed in Anambra State. From now on, there will be no vehicular and human traffic into Anambra State from 8 pm to 6 am. This includes essential goods and services. Every movement into Anambra State must wait until the next morning,” he concluded

