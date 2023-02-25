Israel Arogbonlo

It was a big win for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, as he defeated the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in the presidential poll held at polling unit 017, Agụ Awka Ward located in the Government House.

Obi polled 61 votes to defeat the APGA presidential candidate, who scored zero votes.

TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered the particular polling unit is populated with civil servants, government functionaries and others.

Obi won despite the fact that Governor Chukwuma Soludo had directed the civil servants to vote for APGA during a retreat in December 2022, according to Vanguard report.

The Peoples Democratic Party also got two votes, while the All Progressives Congress scored zero votes.

For the Senate, the senatorial candidate of LP, Chief Victor Umeh scored 49, Dozie Nwankwo of APGA scored eight, Uche Ekwunife of PDP scored five and APC scored one.

For the House of Representatives, LP candidate, Lilian Orogbu, 51; APGA seven; PDP four; zero for APC and one invalid vote.

