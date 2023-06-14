Obi-Datti Media Office has said that any publication, portraying the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi as one participating in the activities of the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), was false, as he was never part of any such activities of the pro-democracy group.

The statement said the report that Obi participated in any stretch, of the activities of NADECO was unfounded and falsely presented.

It maintained, that the Labour Party presidential candidate, who is in Court, contesting the victory of the former NADECO Chieftain and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Bola Tinubu, was never part of the activities of NADECO even though he voted Abiola.

The statement reads in part: “Obi-Datti Media office has been made aware of a fictitious and scurrilous write-up titled, ‘Peter Obi and NADECO/Democracy Day’ and to say that there is no iota of truth whatsoever in the narratives contained therein.

“Obi was never directly or indirectly involved in the activities of the June 12 struggle.

“While he supported and voted for the late Chief MKO Abiola in 1993, soon after the election, he relocated to the United Kingdom, with his family where he ran a decent successful business that received encouragement and support from credible finance institutions all over the World because of the integrity and reputation he put in it.

“As of 1993, Obi was not a politician but he came to admire and vote for Abiola through late former Senate President Dr. Chuba Okadigbo whom he was his fan and admirer.

“Even while at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Obi was not into politics as he was more associated as a student entrepreneur.

“The reputation Obi took in the business that stood him out was what he, later on, took into politics. Before becoming Governor he never worked or held any government position.

“He never worked in Nigeria Ports Authority.

“The closest he came to late General Sani Abacha’s government was when his petition on port inefficiency and congestion made his colleagues in businesses draft into the special committee on port reform that lasted for just three months.





The Obi-Datti Office stated that Obi is riding high on his uncommon principles, which remain verifiable.

It Maintained that “The Obi-Datti Media office will therefore urge members of the reading public to treat this recent drivel as a malicious effigy of the author’s warped and clever-by-half imagination that should be consigned to the trash when it rightly belongs.

