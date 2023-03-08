Sunday Ejike – Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has just arrived at the Presidential Election Court sitting at the Court of Appeal, Abuja, for the judgment in the application he filed along with his party seeking the permission of the court to allow him to inspect the election materials used in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

The court on Tuesday fixed 2 pm today to deliver judgments in the application filed by Obi and his party, Labour Party, that of the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar. His party and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the All Progressive Congress (APC) seek to inspect the election materials used by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of the election.

Obi stormed the court with his supporters at about 1:40 pm.

The court will also deliver judgment on INEC’s application seeking the variation of the court order allowing Atiku and Obi to inspect the election materials used for the election.

The electoral umpire had argued that granting such an application will affect Saturday’s elections.

Tinubu, in his application, argued that allowing him to inspect the election materials will enable him to prepare for his defense in any petition challenging his victory at the poll.