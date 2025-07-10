Obi remains presidential candidate in 2027 — Sokoto Obidients

The Sokoto State chapter of the Obidient Movement has firmly rejected any suggestion that Peter Obi should accept a vice-presidential slot ahead of the 2027 general election, declaring that such a move would betray the ideals and aspirations of millions of Nigerians who believe in his leadership.

This position was made clear during a press briefing held at the Sokoto State Secretariat on Thursday, where stakeholders of the movement also dismissed recent comments by Labour Party chieftain Kenneth Okonkwo, who claimed that only a northern candidate could defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

The group’s spokesperson, Abubakar Yawale, described Okonkwo’s statement as “divisive and undemocratic,” saying it runs contrary to the founding philosophy of the Obidient Movement, which is built on competence, inclusivity, and national unity—not ethnicity or regional considerations.

“Peter Obi has demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that he is a pan-Nigerian leader. His performance in the 2023 presidential election, including victories in places like Lagos and Abuja, proves that Nigerians are willing to look beyond tribal and regional lines to vote for competence,” Yawale stated.

ALSO READ: Steer clear of 2027 politics, Bauchi gov warns Commissioners

The group emphasized Obi’s growing popularity in the North, citing the strong presence of Obidient support structures across all 23 local government areas of Sokoto State. They also pointed to the recent honorary title Sarkin Maskan Pantami conferred on Obi in Gombe State as evidence of Northern recognition of his integrity and leadership values.

Referencing the 2023 election figures, the movement highlighted that Obi secured over 6.1 million votes, including defeating Tinubu in Lagos, his political base. They noted that the combined votes of Obi and Atiku Abubakar amounted to over 13 million—far above the 8.79 million scored by Tinubu.

“These numbers confirm that a united opposition has the strength to unseat the current administration. Obi, Atiku, El-Rufai, Amaechi, and other progressive voices represent a formidable coalition,” Yawale added.

On the contentious issue of zoning and a possible vice-presidential slot, the Sokoto Obidient Movement issued a stern warning.

“We categorically reject any arrangement that places Peter Obi in a vice-presidential position. He is the symbol of a new Nigeria and must remain the presidential flagbearer in 2027. Anything short of this would be a gross injustice to the hopes of millions,” the group declared.

They also launched a new regional initiative titled North for Obi, aimed at galvanizing support for Obi across northern Nigeria, especially in light of widespread economic hardship and insecurity under the Tinubu-led administration.

In response to claims that the 2027 election is already rigged against Obi, the movement urged Nigerians to reject political hopelessness and instead focus on advocating for electoral reforms and defending democratic principles.

“Resigning to fate is not an option. We must protect our votes, demand transparency, and believe in the possibility of real change,” Yawale concluded.

The group also appealed to Kenneth Okonkwo and other party leaders to desist from divisive rhetoric and focus on building a united front ahead of the next general election.

“This movement is bigger than any one individual. We urge all Nigerians who believe in justice, competence, and good governance to join us in building a stronger, more inclusive coalition,” the statement added.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE