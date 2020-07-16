Obi of Onitsha discloses his COVID-19 status, says he is negative

The traditional ruler of Onitsha, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, on Thursday, said he has been tested negative of COVID-19.

The royal father made his status known when members of the Anambra State COVID-19 Action Team led by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, paid the State Traditional rulers Council sensitization visit at the Council’s Chamber, Government House, Awka.

Igwe Achebe, who is also the chairman, Anambra state Traditional Council, described the team visit as apt and assured them of the Royal Fathers’ support at all times in ensuring that the spread of the disease is checked in the state.

He reminded the traditional rulers of the need to carry the sensitization/awareness messages to their subjects, explaining that with the new molecular lab, Ndi Anambra can check the increasing cases of the virus.

He disclosed that he has gone for the COVID-19 test and tested negative.

ALSO READ: FG tasks oil companies to engage host communities

He also explained that it is only through the test that all doubts about coronavirus can be cleared, while it is also the best way to ensure early detection, and treatment guaranteed.

The traditional rulers of Nteje, Igwe Rowland Odegbo, on his part during the visit, regretted that despite the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, some people still do not observe COVID-19 protocol such as wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands, frequent use of hand sanitizers and social distancing.

Speaking, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, appreciated the Royal Fathers for their warm reception and appealed that they assist in spreading the message through aggressive sensitization of their subjects in their various communities.

Contributing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, urged the citizenry to always consume more of natural foods that can help boost their immune system which, according to him, is an antidote to fighting the virus.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Commissioners of education of the six South-West states of the country have expressed readiness to sit their respective Senior Secondary School three (SSS3) students for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination… Read Full Story

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, insisted that its decision not to allow the reopening of schools because of the coronavirus pandemic remains unchanged as it maintains that it is not confident about the safety of students at this time… Read Full Story

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State has charged the people of Southern Kaduna to be united as the crisis in the area is portraying the place as unsafe for development and investment… Read Full Story

The Twitter accounts of some of the US most prominent political and business leaders, from Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, were hacked Wednesday afternoon in an apparent effort to promote a Bitcoin scam, Bloomberg reports… Read Full Story

The World Health Organisation and the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), have warned of an alarming decline in the number of children receiving life-saving vaccines around the world because of… Read Full Story

The Senate on Wednesday passed a bill to upgrade the Federal Polytechnic, Auchi, Edo State to a University of Technology… Read Full Story

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a projected budget of N12.66 trillion… Read Full Story

THE Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Honourable Nnolim Nnaji has urged airlines and airport workers to be strict in doing their work, assuring them that all arms of government and the Presidential Taskforce, (PTF) would back and protect them in doing the right thing… Read Full Story

WITH the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and its disastrous impact on air travels, in particular, safety awareness has doubled if not tripled amongst air travellers for obvious reasons… Read Full Story

Aggrieved chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who reportedly lost out in the power game at the party national secretariat under the leadership of its axed national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole yesterday took their pound of flesh from a perceived footsoldier of the former APC national chairman… Read Full Story

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship nomination Appeal Committee for the Party’s Ondo State Governorship Primary Election slated for July 20 has cleared the axed aspirant… Read Full Story

THE Federal Government of Nigeria has approved that private schools across the country will benefit from a N2.3 trillion stimulus package it recently announced to support businesses affected by the… Read Full Story

WITH the impact of the COVID-19 on the aviation sector, the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria has declared that it has no intention of increasing school fees even as it hinted that it was working frantically to resume training in line with the guidelines as issued by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority… Read Full Story

THERE is no doubting the fact that fraud rings have become a pandemic in the country. While the embarrassment was largely confined to its shores before now, an international dimension has been introduced in recent times. First was the arrest in August last year of Obinwanne Okeke, Chief Executive Officer of the… Read Full Story