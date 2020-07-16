Obi of Onitsha discloses his COVID-19 status, says he is negative

The traditional ruler of Onitsha, Obi Nnaemeka Achebe, on Thursday, said he has been tested negative of COVID-19.
The royal father made his status known when members of the Anambra State COVID-19 Action Team led by the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, paid the State Traditional rulers Council sensitization visit at the Council’s Chamber, Government House, Awka.
Igwe Achebe, who is also the chairman, Anambra state Traditional Council, described the team visit as apt and assured them of the Royal Fathers’ support at all times in ensuring that the spread of the disease is checked in the state.
He reminded the traditional rulers of the need to carry the sensitization/awareness messages to their subjects, explaining that with the new molecular lab, Ndi Anambra can check the increasing cases of the virus.
He disclosed that he has gone for the COVID-19 test and tested negative.
ALSO READ: FG tasks oil companies to engage host communities
He also explained that it is only through the test that all doubts about coronavirus can be cleared, while it is also the best way to ensure early detection, and treatment guaranteed.
The traditional rulers of Nteje, Igwe Rowland Odegbo, on his part during the visit, regretted that despite the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, some people still do not observe COVID-19 protocol such as wearing of face mask, regular washing of hands, frequent use of hand sanitizers and social distancing.
Speaking, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Vincent Okpala, appreciated the Royal Fathers for their warm reception and appealed that they assist in spreading the message through aggressive sensitization of their subjects in their various communities.
Contributing, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Indigenous Medicine, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, urged the citizenry to always consume more of natural foods that can help boost their immune system which, according to him, is an antidote to fighting the virus.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.