The Labour Party (LP) has said that the fear of making it to Eagle Square for the swearing-in of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu was causing sleepless nights for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

It also pointed out that, the plot to truncate the Judicial process instituted by the Labour Party against the APC and the President elect will fail.

According to the LP, in a statement, signed by its Acting National Publicity Secretary, Pastor, Obiorah Ifoh, the All Progressives Congress has found allies in the likes of Lamidi Apapa and Abayomi Arabambi, Factional National Chairman of the LP and the National Secretary respectively.

It said it was out of character for the LP Presidential candidate, Peter Obi to canvas undemocratic measures.

And said it was curious for the Party to APC to use persons outside her fold to express worry over a date sacrosanct to Nigeria’s democracy.

The statement reads in part: “Apapa’s group visible love for Tinubu and their statement on ‘swearing in’ reflecting the ‘Hand of Esau, Voice of Jacob’

“We had refused to join issues with the expelled former acting National Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Abayomi Arabambi and the suspended Deputy National Chairman, Lamidi Apapa on their mischievous narratives of the ‘May 29 handover’ to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC’s declared winner of the presidential election. The Labour Party actually do not want to comment on the matter which hearing has since commenced at the presidential appeal tribunal.

“However, the text of the statement which was read as commercial on about three television stations in prime time hours suggests that the real sponsors of the crisis in the Labour Party would stop at nothing in ensuring that they sustain the imbroglio.

“The huge financial war chest being deployed to achieve this inglorious plot to halt a popular aspiration of millions of Nigerians for a new and prosperous nation leaves a huge gap in the dexterity and desperation of these evil plotters.

“In all Peter Obi’s public and private statements, he has never said or by implication, insinuate that May 29 should be shifted. He is a Democrat and he is one person that believes so much in the judiciary as the last arbiter, and that is why he has resorted to the court to seek justice.

“Having said that, we are perturbed by the mouthpiece with which the All Progressives Congress, APC chose to express their fears. The possibility of not making it to Eagles Square on the 29th May has continued to give them both sleepless nights and migraine, and has pushed them into deploying an already compromised and fallen members of the Labour Party, led by Apapa and Arabambi as their compere to sing a song danced only by themselves.





“What we are seeing today is simply ‘the Hand of Esau, Voice of Jacob’.

“You do not need to spend millions of Naira to tell Nigerians what they already know through various media spaces. Nigerians already know that you are sponsored to work against the presidential ambition of Peter Obi.

“No one is in doubt of Apapa camp’s altruistic ambition to remain a destructive agent in the Labour Party.

“Few weeks ago, you will recall how we alerted Nigerians of plots by this faction to withdraw the cases filled by some of our candidates in the tribunals, allegations they are yet to exonerate themselves.

“We have also alerted Nigerians how these men who have no known source of income are now flying private jets and living in 5 star hotels.

“Part of their plots to scuttle the on going presidential tribunal as shamelessly boasted by Arabambi is to desecrate the sanctity of the Tribunal venue on the next adjourned date with Lamidi Alaba forcing himself to appear as a representative of the Labour Party.

“This will be the height of the APC’s evil plot and executed by Apapa and his gang to frustrate the peaceful judicial process being witnessed by Nigerians.

“They are hoping to inject tumultuous scene and probably force the process to a halt.

“Nigerians can not be taken for granted any longer and no amount of violence hatched and perpetuated by APC using the faction they created in Labour Party will stop what destiny has purposed for the nation.

“We are therefore urging Nigerians to stop these paid hirelings who will stop at nothing from frustrating the will of God for Nigerians,” the LP stated.

