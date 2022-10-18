Obi mourns as Labour Party Zonal Chairman dies in Kaduna auto crash

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi, is mourning the death of one of its Zonal Chairman in Kaduna State, Malam Lawal Garba.

It was gathered that the deceased lost his life in a fatal road motor accident which occurred along the Kaduna-Zaria road on his way back home from the party’s engagement with Northern stakeholders in Arewa House, Kaduna, on Monday.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chief Spokesman of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign, Dr Yunusa Tanko, on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the labour’s presidential candidate saying, he was saddened by the news of the sudden death of Lawal Garba.

He described the news of his death, ” just an hour after left us as devastating and shocking.

“He was a great party leader, a great guide and adviser to the Labour Party in the planning and prosecution of the Presidential Campaigns

“My heart goes to the family, the teeming Labour Party members, the Obidients family, the entire people of Tudun Wada and the Kaduna State in general.”

He said the deceased died a martyr because he lost his life fighting to rescue the Nigerian State from total collapse.

While praying for God to grant the late patriarch’s soul eternal rest, Obi urged members of the party and the Obidients family to work harder to ensure victory for Labour candidates in the forthcoming general elections so that his death will not be in vain.

