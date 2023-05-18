Dignitaries including Obi Mikel, Idia Aisien, Anna Banner, Sophie Alakija and Osa Seven among many others were part of RIF Trust’s celebration of successfully simplifying the process of legally obtaining a second citizenship and residency permit abroad through various programmes for two years in Nigeria.

RIF Trust, a part of the Latitude Group, is a leading international Citizenship and Residency by Investment advisory firm and has made a mark in giving opportunities on a global scale to individuals and businesses in Nigeria and contributing to the local community in Nigeria since its debut

The anniversary celebration which took place in a series of events, held between May 2 and 5, featured a luxury networking experience, anniversary ball, charity auction and football charity match, which saw prominent and high-profile local and international individuals attend the events in celebration of the brand’s second anniversary in Nigeria.

Speaking on the anniversary events, RIF Trust Nigeria B2B Regional Director and Managing Director, Ranny Muasher, said “We desire to continue to expand our business operations and engage with more Nigerians, including in Abuja and Lagos, on what freedom is about and how RIF Trust is committed to S.M.I.L.E. (Security, Mobility, Investment Opportunities, Lifestyle, Employment and Education) to our clients globally.”

Also speaking, Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria stated that “the Anniversary Ball and Charity Auction is one of the many ways we celebrate our mission to create freedom for families with the second citizenship and residency programmes while giving back to some of the most vulnerable members of society.

“We had items on auction, including a signed portrait of our Global Brand Ambassador, which was created by local artist Osa Seven to raise funds for The Special Foundation. We are thrilled to bring together the local community to support the less privileged segments of our society,” she added.

Related News RIF Trust enlarges coast on residency, citizenship by investment programmes for 2023

The Anniversary Gala and Charity Auction, which was in partnership with Osa Seven, Urban Artist and Design Consultant, The Special Foundation, Glenfiddich and Redbull, took place at the Art Twenty One Gallery in Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The star-studded event had in attendance Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF Trust, Vice Chairman of Latitude Group, David Regueiro, Group Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, Ranny Muasher, B2B Regional Director and Managing Partner of RIF Trust Nigeria, Teka Jibril, Regional Director Africa, Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria and John Obi Mikel, Global Brand Ambassador, RIF Trust and Latitude Group.

The event was also graced by celebrities who believe in RIF Trust’s mission of freedom and are passionate about supporting less privileged children through The Special Foundation in accessing quality education, such as Arese Ugwu, Idia Aisien, Anna Banner, Sophie Alakija, Osa Seven and Enyinna Nwigwe amongst others.

The Luxury Networking Event, which took place at Jake’s Club, Shehu Musa Yar’ Adua Centre, Central Business District, Abuja, in partnership with Glenfiddich and The Luxury Network, had in attendance Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF Trust, Vice Chairman of Latitude Group, David Regueiro, Group Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, Ranny Muasher, B2B Regional Director and Managing Partner of RIF Trust Nigeria, Teka Jibril, Regional Director Africa, Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria, John Obi Mikel, Global Brand Ambassador, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, Eddie Madaki, Meta Luxury Manager for Glenfiddich Nigeria and Samuel Abiola-Jacobs, Managing Director, The Luxury Network Nigeria.

RIF Trust rounded off its anniversary week with an exhilarating Charity Football Match, which took place at Astro Soccer Nigeria Ltd, Astroturf 2000 on Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, where RIF Trust and Latitude Group’s Global Brand Ambassador, John Mikel Obi and Award Winning Comedian and Nollywood Director, Bovi Ugboma captained each team.





The Charity Football Match, in collaboration with The Special Foundation, was hosted by Supersport Presenter Chuey Chu and had in attendance Mimoun Assraoui, CEO of RIF Trust, Vice Chairman of Latitude Group, David Regueiro, Group Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner, RIF Trust and Latitude Group, Ranny Muasher, B2B Regional Director and Managing Partner of RIF Trust Nigeria, Teka Jibril, Regional Director Africa, Zuberu Kadiri, Country Manager of RIF Trust Nigeria and John Obi Mikel, Global Brand Ambassador, RIF Trust and Latitude Group.

John Obi Mikel, Global Brand Ambassador, RIF Trust and Latitude Group said “I am delighted to have played my very first football match since I retired, especially in my home country, Nigeria. I am super grateful to the RIF Trust and Latitude Group team for organising this charity football event to raise funds for less privileged Nigerian children to get quality education through The Special Foundation.”

Speaking on the partnership, Oluwole Coker, Ambassador, The Special Foundation, stated that

“We are excited about this partnership with RIF Trust in supporting children to access quality education. RIF Trust is family to us and has supported our goals since its inception in the Nigerian market. We look forward to a long-term relationship with them and also to be part of their various initiatives and engagement to give equal opportunities to less privileged African children.”

RIF Trust, whilst preserving connections to home countries, avail individuals and businesses visa-free travel to over 140 countries, first-class education, high-quality healthcare options, and greater security through its second Citizenship and Residency by Investment programmes and has successfully assisted over 5,000 clients and their families around the world in securing this in its ten years of operations globally and two years in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…