Israel Arogbonlo

Nigerian workers under the umbrella of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have declared their support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi.

This is coming a few days before Saturday’s presidential election.

The Labour Union declared its support for the LP flag-bearer during its inaugural meeting held on Wednesday by its National Administrative Council.

Delivering his speech, the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that Mr Obi is among the finest Nigerian and the first presidential candidate of LP to be recognised by the Labour Centre.

“We wish to refer to the resolution of the inaugural meeting of the NAC of the NLC directing workers and indeed all Nigerians to come out en masse to perform their civic duties by voting in the forthcoming elections and taking decisive steps to safeguard their votes.

“The NLC had also urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to ensure that the electoral processes are not only transparent and fair but reflect the wishes of the Nigerian people.

“This is a clarion call to all workers and working people that as we approach the final push towards the forthcoming presidential election come February 25, 2023, we should ensure a massive turnout of votes for the success of the Labour Party in line with an earlier resolution of the National Executive Council,” the union said.

It be recalled the organised labour, comprising the NLC and Trade Union Congress, in June 2022, declared its support in separate speeches made by their presidents at the 10th-anniversary lecture in honour of the labour veteran, the late Comrade Pascal Bayau in Abuja.

