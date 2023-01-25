Obi escapes, condems post rally attacks  in Katsina

“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated, at the behest of desperate polititicians who…

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi on Tuesday survived an attack against his convoy in Katsina after the successful rally it held to canvass for votes in the February 25 poll.

The party in a statement issued by the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council said the the presidential candidate came under massive attack as thugs used pelted his convoy with stones.

The statement signed by the Head of Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade reads: “The Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign Council hereby condems the attack on our Presidential Candidate Mister Peter Obi in Katsina, Katsina State yesterday.

“Our candidate had met with women in a townhall and then held a hugely successful Rally at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium.

ALSO READ: 2023 Presidency: NCP fuses into LP, endorses Peter Obi

“However on his way to the airport, hoodlums attacked the car our candidate was riding in, with heavy stones from his drivers side, causing substatial damage to the vehicle.

“To the glory of God, Mr Obi and other occupants of the car were unhurt.

“Subsequently another set of thugs also threw stones outside the stadium which damaged several vehicles including that of our official stage crew.

“The two incidents taken together make us suspect that the attacks may have been premeditated, at the behest of desperate polititicians who had been deluding themselves, with the false claim, that they had the northwest locked up but are now shocked by the show of force of the Obidient movement in the region.

“While thanking the good people of Katsina who came out enmasse to support our campaign yesterday, we call on security agencies to investigate this matter to forestall future occurrences,” Onifade stated in the statement.