Israel Arogbonlo

Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, Pastor Paul Enenche has reacted to the outcome of the 2023 presidential poll that was held Saturday, February 25, 2023, liken it to Malawi’s scenario in 2019.

Recall Bola Tinubu of All Progressives Congress (APC), won the disputed election with 36.61% of the vote, 8,794,726 total votes. Runners-up were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, and former Governor of Anambra State Peter Obi, Labour Party, who both immediately contested the result; Obi claimed he won and has since taken INEC and the ruling party to the court.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Paul Enenche who is an ardent supporter of Peter Obi said the Nigerian judiciary just like Malawi’s must set the pace for constitutional democracy in Africa.

Sharing the inspiring story of How Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera won convincingly in 2019, Enenche wrote;

“Like Malawi, the Nigeria judiciary now has the golden opportunity to etch its name in gold by ensuring that democracy remains the government of the people, by the people and for the people, and not an article up for sale to the highest bidder.

“It is time to save Nigeria and set her on a path of electoral justice, peace and development, and we believe the judiciary will do the right thing.

“The judiciary in Nigeria has now before it, the choice to either compromise its values or consolidate on justice. It is the choice of treading the path of probity and honour or sliding down the precipice of compromise and infamy.

“We (Nigerians) are turning to the judiciary to ensure electoral justice. Much more is expected of the judiciary in Nigeria, being a sub-regional and regional leader in both political and economic ramifications.

“The judiciary in Malawi lived true to their mantra as being the citadel of justice, and the last hope of common man. The judiciary remains the last hope for justice in every civilized society. We are facing a similar scenario in Nigeria today as citizens.

“The judges that set this historic constitutional record not only upheld justice but also ensured that the popular will of the people prevailed over the selfish interest of the party and government in power.

“Thus Malawi, a country in Sub-Sahara Africa set the pace for constitutional democracy by sacking a sitting president (Arthur Peter Mutharika) and government in power through a judicial process.





“The rerun election was held as ruled by the court, and the actual winner of the previously rigged election emerged winner, polling 58% of the total votes cast ahead of the incumbent who was tailing behind with 39% of the votes cast.

“In fact, it said that had the constitutional court not called for a rerun in its ruling, it (the Supreme Court) would have declared the actual winner as the outright winner of the election.

“The incumbent president (the purported winner) appealed against the ruling at the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court in its ruling upheld the ruling of the constitutional court, nullifying the election and calling for a rerun.

“…irregularities and malpractices in favour of the incumbent president. The constitutional court nullified the election, citing widespread systematic and grave irregularities, and called for a rerun.

“There was an atmosphere of widespread national dissatisfaction and disillusionment among the citizens created by overwhelming and indisputable evidences of electoral fraud. The aggrieved parties took the case to the country’s constitutional court alleging widespread rigging.

“In that election, not only was the incumbent party in the contest, the incumbent president was also contesting. He rigged his way to victory and was declared winner.

“AFRICA HAS COME OF AGE; THE REIGN OF IMPUNITY IS OVER Just in case you are wondering if getting electoral justice through judicial intervention is possible, learn from the story of Malawi presidential election in 2019.”

Like Malawi, the Nigeria judiciary now has the golden opportunity to etch its name in gold by ensuring that democracy remains the government of the people, by the people and for the people, and not an article up for sale to the highest bidder.

Dr Paul Enenche pic.twitter.com/CIULHOa5HH — Dr Paul Enenche (@DrPaulEnenche) March 6, 2023

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE