Obi donates borehole, laboratory, computers to Chibok Girls Secondary School

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has criticised the government for what he described as the misplacement of priorities in favour of the elite while ordinary Nigerians continue to suffer.

Obi made the remarks in Abuja while announcing the facilitation of three development projects worth N6 million, along with a donation of computers, for the Government Girls Secondary School in Chibok, Borno State. He stressed that any effort to support education should be viewed not as charity but as an investment.

A statement by the spokesman of the Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR), Mr Ibrahim Umar, issued on Wednesday, quoted Obi as condemning the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for spending N39 billion on the renovation of the International Conference Centre (ICC), even as many citizens lack access to essentials like food, healthcare, and education.

Describing the ICC renovation as wasteful, Obi urged the federal government to redirect funds toward sectors like education that offer long-term benefits for young Nigerians. He stated, “FCTA could afford to claim that it renovated a structure that is in good shape with N39 billion.”

He argued that such expenditure is a clear example of misplaced government priorities, especially when so many schools nationwide are in desperate need of support. “The N39 billion used to renovate the International Conference Centre would have been better used for issues that would benefit school children who are in dire need of such investment,” he said.

Obi further stated, “N39 billion would have been used to procure thousands and thousands of computers that would have benefited the schools because the children who are leaders would have benefited from it. They are the leaders of tomorrow.”

He also drew attention to the plight of teachers in the Federal Capital Territory who have been on strike for three months over unpaid salaries. Reflecting on his tenure as governor of Anambra State, Obi noted, “This was one of the things I did when I was the governor of Anambra State. I made it to the extent that students use the computers—ten students to one computer.”

The former governor’s donation includes N6 million for the installation of a borehole, provision of solar power, and establishment of a laboratory in the Chibok school, where dozens of schoolgirls were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents in 2014.

Obi explained that while he had planned to carry out the donation directly in Chibok, he was advised against it due to security concerns. “If a section of the country is not safe to visit, the whole country is not safe,” he said.

The donation was facilitated by activist Mrs Aisha Yesufu, a campaigner for the release of the Chibok girls. She said the Chibok community reached out to her on May 31 this year, seeking assistance to improve computer literacy at the school. She promptly contacted Obi, who agreed to help.

Receiving the ten laptop computers and two laser printers on behalf of the school, community leader Dauda Iliya pledged that the equipment would be fully utilised for the benefit of the students.

