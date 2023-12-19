Osborn Nweze Umahi’s venture into the hospitality industry, the Osborn La Palm Resort, is proving to be a success, attracting notable personalities like Obi Cubana, E-Money, and AY in recent weeks.

Son of former Ebonyi State governor and current Minister of Works, David Umahi, Osborn Nweze’s rise in the business world has been swift and impactful.

In just a year of operation, the Osborn La Palm Royal Resort, based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has become a standout player in the hospitality sector.

Recent high-profile visitors include Chief Dr. Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, the renowned billionaire businessman and chairman of the Cubana Group Limited. The resort has also hosted Ayo Makun (AY), a leading comedian, and the CEO of Corporate World Entertainment, among other distinguished guests.

The resort’s popularity has soared, with figures like Chief Emeka Okonkwo (E-Money), Chairman of Five Star Group Limited, and Dr. Kennedy Okonkwo, Africa’s foremost real estate mogul, adding to its list of esteemed patrons.

As Osborn Nweze continues to make waves in the hospitality industry, the Osborn La Palm Resort stands as a testament to his vision and entrepreneurial prowess. Its consistent patronage by influential personalities underscores its status as a premier destination for those seeking a blend of luxury and exclusivity.

