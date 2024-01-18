The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Peter Gregory Obi, has challenged the federal government to tackle the rising insecurity in the country urgently.

Obi, who expressed worry over the daring and rising insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory, said the federal government must act to arrest the situation.

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 presidential election pointed out that Vice President Kashim Shettima made a vocal pledge in August 2022 at the NBA conference in Lagos that he would lead the charge against bandits if Nigerians allowed them to lead the country.

Shettima said this when he appeared at the NBA conference debate organised for presidential candidates when he represented their presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Labour Party leader wondered what happened to that after seven months in the saddle; the security situation is worsening, and the VP is not in sight.

Writing in his X handle account, Obi said, “As terror attacks, banditry, kidnappings, and violence continue to rage through the country, it is more concerning now with the surge of violence spreading through the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“The recent killings of two abducted young girls in Abuja make it more depressing and urgent.

“It is now time for us, the leaders, to take all forms of serious measures to tackle the situation.

It is unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2015, campaigned and won the elections on three items: security, economy, and corruption (SEC).

allowed themAfter his eight years in office, the situation has worsened in all three areas.

“The present administration, on assuming office, promised to deal decisively with the same situation: security, economy, and corruption.

“Today, however, the situation is getting even worse than ever.

“At the Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association held in Lagos in August 2022, the then Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, categorically stated that if APC is elected, he as Vice President would be in charge, while the President as an expert in the economy would handle the economy.

“Nigerians therefore now implore them to fulfil campaign promises.

“Even if they do not achieve 100% results, we want to see 100% effort.

“It is now time to stop all forms of foreign trips from people in government until we deal with the ugly situation facing us at home.

No foreign investor or partner would invest in Nigeria, given the situation we now find ourselves in.

“We must make sincere efforts to end the spread of violence and insecurity in our nation and make any meaningful progress, Obi stated.

