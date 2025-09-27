Obey endorses grandniece’s Zimalovee album

Music legend, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi has endorsed the new project by his grandniece, Zimalovee, describing her album as a refreshing work of art.

Obey noted that he “loves the album” and feels “happy and blessed to see that music and creativity run in the bloodline.”

He also showered her with a father’s blessing and words of encouragement, marking a proud moment of generational continuity in music.

Fast-rising Afrobeat sensation Zimalovee, whose real name is Simisola Adeosun, officially launched her new EP, Old Love New Rhythm, at a Zoom-hosted event that drew hundreds of music lovers from across different regions, including Nigerian, London, USA, and Canada.

The project features seven tracks: “Eulogy,” “Elepo,” “Satisfy,” “Constantly,” “Ocean,” “Partey,” and “Ready.” Each song reflects her creative depth, blending rich African rhythms with contemporary global influences.

Speaking during the event, Zimalovee described the project as “a journey of emotions and rhythms where the old spirit of love meets the freshness of new creativity. This EP is a reflection of my roots, my growth, and my gift to the world.”

In appreciation of her loyal supporters, Zimalovee also used the occasion to give back to fans, with some attendees going home with cash prizes, a gesture that further endeared her to her growing fan base.

With “Old Love New Rhythm,” Zimalovee has signaled her determination to not just make music but to refine the industry with originality, passion, and innovation.

