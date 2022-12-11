Obey all court orders, AA tells INEC

The Action Alliance (AA) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to comply with the various orders of courts directing the electoral body to take a decision in respect of conflicts over candidates submitted by some political parties.

National chairman of the party, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna on Sunday.

Omoaje said INEC should obey the said orders if it is serious about conducting any elections in 2023.

According to him, AA like any other political parties presented a submission of the Court of Appeal judgment dated November 11, 2022, in which the court affirmed the expulsion/suspension of Barrister Kenneth Udeze from AA.

“We had on the 12th day of August 2022 forwarded to INEC the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja division in which the Court of Appeal affirmed the expulsion/suspension of Barrister Kenneth Udeze from the party, Action Alliance.

“On the 6th day of October 2022, they forwarded another judgment of the Federal High Court Abeokuta delivered on the 8th day of September 2022 to the commission.

“The above judgment of the Federal High Court Abuja was appealed by the Kenneth Udeze faction of the Action Alliance in the appeal Action Alliance Vs. INEC 2 Ors appeal number CA/IB/378/2022. The Court of Appeal on 11th November 2022 affirmed the expulsion of Kenneth Udeze. A copy of the judgment is enclosed.





“On the 4th day of November 2022, we had forwarded another judgment of the Federal High Court Abeokuta which had directed that INEC should allow the Omo-Aje executive to upload its candidates for the 2023 general elections. The letter is equally enclosed.

“Unfortunately, INEC has not given to us its number to enable us to upload our candidates for the 2023 elections on the INEC portal despite this plethora of judgments.

“May we again urge and ask that we be obliged with your pin to enable us to upload our candidates. The elections are already upon us,” he said.

Omoaje added that AA like any other parties with judgments from the court will ensure that INEC obeys such court orders and do the needful for free and fair elections to take place in 2023.

He, therefore, called on the INEC chairman and stakeholders to prove the integrity of the commission by obeying the various court orders presented to INEC.