Obesere excited as ‘Egungun Be Careful’ makes resurgence 19 years after release

Nigerian Fuji star, Abass Akande Obesere popularly known as ‘Omo Rapala’ or ‘Papa Tosibe’ has expressed his excitement as his track which he recorded 19 years ago, ‘Egugun Be Careful’ has been resuscitated and is now the new trend in town.

Over the week, some part of the track suddenly became the talk of the town as it could be heard and seen all over social media platforms. Different memes have also surfaced online, both on twitter and Whatsapp groups with Obesere’s track, ‘Egungun be careful’ being made short videos for statuses and stickers.

Different contemporary artistes such as Zlatan Ibile, Skiibi and Teni have however utilized the trend as Zlatan Ibile featured the Fuji king on a remix of the track, Skiibi also did the same, while Teni on the other hand has just released a cover of the track ‘Egungun Be careful’, which seems to be the song of the moment.

The Tosibe master, expressing his excitement at the attention and love he is enjoying from the trend, took to his twitter handle and tweeted, “I recorded Egungun be careful 19 years ago and it is still relevant today. Give God the glory.” Different shirts designs of the inscription ‘Egungun be careful’ could also be seen in the market.