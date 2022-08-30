Obeseki secures release of community head, secretary arrested over land dispute

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Tuesday secured the release from police custody, the Enogie of Ulegun Community,Sunday Eghosasere Omoregie, and the Ohen (chief priest) of the community, Philip Uwuoroya, who were arrested on Wednesday over the land dispute in the community.

Hundreds of Ulegun Community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State had on Monday protested to the Government House, Benin City, alleging that some highly placed individuals demolished over 80 houses in the community and later got the Enogie and the Ohen arrested. The protesters thereafter called on Governor Obaseki to assist them in securing the release of their community leaders.

Tribune Online gathered on Tuesday that the Edo State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, ordered the release of the Enogie and the Ohen, following the intervention of the governor.

During their protest at the Government House, on Monday, the community’s Queen Mother, Rose Omoregie, alleged that the community head was called for a meeting last Wednesday and that since then, he had not returned home.

Mrs. Omoregie explained that the Enogie inherited the land in dispute between the Ulegun Community and Ikhiri Community from his grandfather, and that the said land belongs to the Ulegun Community.

Urging the immediate release of the Enogie and Ohen, she said the dispute over the land has since 1974 been settled and resolved in favour of the Ulegun community from the palace of Oba Akenzua up to the Supreme Court.

