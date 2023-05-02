TWO years afer its inauguration in Ondo State, OBE, a project aim at equipping every household with valuable information and resources on how to grow all the foodstuff they need for soup, right in their compound has been launched in Oyo State.

The initiator of the project, Mrs Tomi Olatoye, while speaking during the launch of OBE in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital recently, listed the advantages of OBE as ensuring food security for each household, food sustainability scheme from one household to the other, Source of employment for women and the youths, a formidable source of poverty alleviation, providing access to fresh and varieties of vegetables, creating streams of income for households, as excess harvest can be sold in neighborhood markets among other benefits.

Olatoye, who is also the the Vice-Chairperson of Ondo State Agricultural Commodities Association (OSACA), hinted that the launch of OBE in Oyo State would also set the tone for many more to come in other states of Nigeria.

Other speakers at the event are: Dr Soshina of Oyo State Agribusiness development agency (OYSADA) who spoke on the need for the people of Oyo State to be involve in food production. A catfish farmer, Mr Olabiran, shared information extensively on homestead catfish farming for households to meet their protein requirement.

Participants at the event were drawn from different Non-Goverment Organisations, farmers associations and other groups.

