Obasi fires back at Rema, refutes fraud claims

Legal representatives of Ms. Amaka Obasi, principal of Arden Lifestyle Company, have issued a statement addressing the contractual dispute between their client and musician Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema.

In the statement dated September 28, 2025, Valerian Vianney & Partners LP said Obasi was engaged under a duly executed Designer Services Agreement to renovate a residential property belonging to Rema in Lagos.

The agreement covered structural works such as demolition, expansion of the building from four to five bedrooms, pool reconstruction, flooring, tiling, POP installation, roofing, and carport construction.

The law firm noted that Obasi had previously handled two projects for the Ikubor family without dispute and maintained regular communication with Rema during the renovation, including site inspections and updates through photos and videos. It added that no concerns about quality were raised until recently.

On the issue of delays, the lawyers explained that they arose from factors beyond their client’s control, including changes unilaterally introduced by Rema, restrictions imposed by estate managers, and rising costs due to inflation. They stressed that Obasi did not increase her fees despite the expanded scope of work.

The firm said the disagreement only surfaced when discussions on additional work not originally covered in the contract began. It argued that the matter remains a contractual dispute and should be resolved under civil or arbitral procedures, not through criminal allegations.

They also condemned Obasi’s arrest by the Nigeria Police based on Rema’s petition, describing it as a violation of her constitutional rights.

“The allegation of fraud and obtaining money by false pretense is unfounded. The law should not be used to recast a contractual disagreement as a criminal infraction or as a tool for debt recovery,” the statement partly read.

The firm urged the public to disregard circulating claims linking Obasi to fraud and said she will pursue appropriate legal action to protect her professional reputation.

