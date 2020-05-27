Obaship tussle: Court restrains govt from installing new monarch for Ekiti community

A High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital on Wednesday granted an order restraining further action by the state government on the stool of Oore of Otun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of the state pending the determination of the substantive suit relating to the stool.

Justice Abegunde Adesodun while granting the interim injunction moved by their counsel Olakanmi Falade on behalf of Chief Adeleke Atolagbe for the Obajeu ruling house noted that the injunction would subsist pending hearing on the Motion of Notice served on the respondents (government) slated for June 1, 2020.

The respondents in the suit number, HAD/28/2020 are the State governor, the deputy governor, the State Attorney General and the Secretary of the traditional committee in Mobal local government area.

Justice Adesodun said, ” I hereby granted as prayed by the Claimant order of interim injunction is hereby directed at all the respondents restraining them either by themselves or their privies from acting upon the contents of the letter under reference number CD/MOB/15/006 Vol. 111/66 dated 22/4/2020 from the Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs, Governor’s office Ado Ekiti to the secretary, Mobal local government traditional committee whatever action directed by the said letter shall be put on hold during the life span of this interim injunction.

“The life span of this interim injunction shall abate upon the hearing on the Motion on Notice already served on the defendants/Respondents the hearing of which has been fixed for 1/6/2020 at 10 am.”

Meanwhile, contrary to the court injunction, the state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Wednesday presented the instrument of appointment and staff of office to the new Oore of Otun Ekiti, Oba Adekunle Adeayo Adeagbo, urging the monarch to foster peace and development of his kingdom.

Fayemi who spoke at the brief ceremony held at the Conference Hall, Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti urged the new Oore to see himself as a chief servant of his people and a force to reckon with in the development agenda of Otun Ekiti, Moba land and Ekiti State as a whole.

Speaking through the Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, Fayemi said the selection process that produced the new traditional ruler was devoid of political colouration or manipulation and was in line with extant Chieftaincy Law of the state.

