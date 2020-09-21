Obaseki’s victory, triumph for democracy ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has described the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State at last Saturday’s gubernatorial election as a triumph for democracy.

In a congratulatory message to the governor, Matawalle said the hands of the clock shall continue to tick forward for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He noted that the last election in Edo State was a lesson elsewhere for those who still believe in power-mongering, saying, it was a well-deserved feat.

“I am not surprised at the outcome of this election considering your overwhelming acceptance by our party members in the last primary elections which I personally conducted for the party in Benin,” Matawalle observed.

“But we must not miss the fact that all power belongs to Almighty God and He bestows it on whomsoever He wishes irrespective of who is considered as the underdog”.

Matawalle observed, “For those who fail to realise this fact elsewhere, it is a clear lesson for them to become sober and jettison power-mongering”.

He congratulated the Edo State governor and wished him a successful tenure ahead.

“I hereby congratulate my colleague and the good people of Edo State for the wonderful outing on Saturday and the brilliant performance at the polls”, Matawalle added.

He admonished the governor to continue building the good work for the benefit of Edo people in line with the laudable manifesto of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“Governance is all about the wishes and aspirations of the governed.

I enjoin you to build on the good work you have started in the last four years for your people”, Matawalle advised the two-term winner.

