The Senate Minority Caucus has congratulated incumbent Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki over his fresh mandate, consequent on his victory in the weekend governorship election.

Senator representing Abia South and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, in a statement, said Obaseki’s victory “signals a new dawn and the ultimate end of godfatherism in Nigeria politics.”

Senator Abaribe who also applauded the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Prince Uche Secondus for what he called its tenacity and resilience in the face of manifest intimidations, said “the victory further confirmed that power ultimately belongs to the people and not to some fathom individuals who think they can play God and toy with the will and wishes of the people.

“Going forward, I believe that the Edo people through their overwhelming endorsement of Governor Obaseki and PDP sent the right signal across, affirming that never again should any political party succumb to the undemocratic machination of some few, who like to play tin-god because of their supposedly rich pocket.

“This victory is a soothing balm not only for Edo people but also for the entire country especially against the backdrop of the excruciating sufferings and hardship foisted on the people by the All Progressive Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.”

The Minority Caucus urged the people of Ondo State to be ready to replicate what has happened in Edo State “so that Nigeria will be returned to genuine and people-oriented democracy.”

