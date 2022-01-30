Obaseki’s former Chief of Staff, Akerele, declares for Akoko Edo Federal Constituency seat

The former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Taiwo Akerele, on Sunday declared his intention to contest for the ticket of the party to represent the people of Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

Making his intention known in a chat with journalists in Igarra, headquarters of Akoko-Edo Local Government Area, Akerele said he had been privileged to work “at close range” with key policy makers and that he had the vision and quality to represent his people.

While noting that Nigeria was ripe for accelerated development, the politician said that people like him possessed the capacity to contribute his part to the nation’s growth.

While congratulating the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba, on last weekend’s conferment on him as the Oduma of Auchi by the Otaru of Auchi, Akerele said “Nigeria should be in a hurry to recruit its best brains into the governance process and I am one of the best Nigeria has at the moment.

“Akoko Edo is blessed, working with the state government and other key government actors, my focus will be more on encouraging private sector investments in our divine factor endowments which is solid minerals to enable us engage our youths productively.

“I won’t be involved in politics of mudslinging and name calling, I call for maturity in engagement and issues-based approach ahead of the APC primaries and subsequently the general elections,” he said.

According to him: “The Nigerian House of Representatives should be populated with intellectuals and men and women of strong character and solid training that will execute their assignments with all sense of dedication, patriotism and enthusiasm and not otherwise.

“If given the mandate, I intend to focus on those areas that will help grow the Nigerian economy at least five per cent per annum starting with my local federal constituency with small scale industries and at the federal level help advocate for reduce borrowing, budget more for basic education and more investment in commercial agriculture with a view to generating more employment opportunities for our teaming youths.

“In my very eventful service in government, I have conveniently come to the conclusion that there is so much government and government officials can do at all levels to improve the quality of life of the citizenry. The little intervention I made during this period gives credence to this fact. Government has delivered less than expected.”