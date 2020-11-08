Obaseki will fulfil campaign promises, Imansuagbon tells kinsmen

Former governorship aspirant under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Mr. Kenneth Imasuagbon, has assured his kinsmen in Edo Central Senatorial District that Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, would fulfil their campaign promises.

Imasuagbon, popularly known as ‘Rice Man’ gave the assurance at his Ewohimi country home, Esan-South East Local Government Area while hosting PDP supporters in the area for their abiding faith in the party in the September 19 governorship election.

Imasuagbon said that the party was organised to show appreciation and to thank the people for voting massively for Obaseki and his deputy in the governorship election in the state.

Tribune Online reports that the thank-you party was attended by members of the party from wards one to four who were lavishly treated to food and drinks by the former governorship aspirant.

He further urged the people to continue to support the governor’s efforts in moving the state forwards.

He also appealed to youths of the community to shun any act of violence and confrontation against officers and men of the Nigerian Police Force even as he also called on the police to be civil and adhere strictly to their professional calling.

“I am here with leaders of this local government especially from wards 1 to 4 to say thank you to those who voted Obaseki again to power. I told the governor I was coming and he equally asked me to thank the people on his behalf. We give all the glory to God for the victory at the poll. You can see all the excitement, and feasting, the gusto, so we are very happy,” he said.

According to him, “we are here again to say to Ewohimi people that never again will they be a confrontation between the police and the youths. Ewohimi is a peaceful society. I have called on the youth never to fight the police; the police must be given their honour, respect and dignity they deserve.

“And to the police, don’t abuse the rights of the people. To whom much is given much is expected, don’t be trigger-happy, together with the police we can build a strong and virile police and society. We have made a declaration that the police are our friends,” he said.