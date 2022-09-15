Obaseki to hire experienced retired civil servants for service delivery

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, on Thursday, said that his administration was considering the idea of hiring experienced retired civil servants for excellent service delivery, especially those who had contributed to the success of his transformational drive to achieve his administration’s MEGA (Making Edo Great Again) agenda.

Governor Obaseki stated this during the end of a two-day retreat for the Executives Council, head of MDAs and Agencies at the John Odegie-Oyegun Public Service Academy in Benin City, Edo State.

The governor lauded the contributions of the retired Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr Lucky Wasa, to the success of his transformational drive adding that the State had hired new crops of civil servants and would need the experience and knowledge of people like Wasa to drive the needed change in the Civil Service.

“I hear one of our Permanent Secretaries is retiring today, as it was mentioned to me by the Head of Service Barr. Anthony Okungbowa that Mr Lucky Wasa is leaving us. I said we have a challenge with human resources. For a long time, people were not hired into the services and it has created gaps.

“I said to the Head of Service that there are few experienced, knowledgeable and quality persons who have retired from the Service and we will consider giving them consultancy arrangements for about three years.

“This will enable them to put back the benefits, experience and knowledge gathered over the years into the system particularly now that we are recruiting and retraining new corps of civil servants as some of these retired personnel have been used to drive our reform process,” Obaseki proposed.

The governor said it would be a waste if his administration failed to utilise the experience and knowledge of those persons as such would take advantage of the opportunity in ensuring the Civil Service gets the best.

On his part, the Edo State Head Of Services (HOS), Okungbowa commended, Wasa for his enormous contributions to the transformation and growth of Edo State Civil Service.

While in the civil service, Wasa was deployed as the Chief Press Secretary to the then Governor Lucky Igbinedion from 1999 to 2003.