Obaseki, Shaibu, PDP leaders celebrate in main streets of Benin

Buoyed by his emphatic victory in last Saturday’s governorship election, Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki and thousands of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday took to the main streets of Benin for celebration.

Governor Obaseki who polled 307,955 votes bested the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Ize-Iyamu who scored 223,619 going by figure released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday.

Governor Obaseki rode in an open vehicle in the company of deputy governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, South-South zonal vice-chairman, Chief Dan Orbih and other top leaders of the winning party.

Gaily dressed party supporters who were decked in the colours of the PDP rode along the motorcade which stressed for over half a kilometre while many others defied the light shower and marched on foot.

Amidst the echoes of ogbane (it is complete in Benin language), the PDP campaign mantra by hordes of party supporters, the motorcade made it way slowly along the main streets of the Edo State capital.

With music blaring from loudspeakers, the governor and his team waved the victory sign as he danced and waved the cheering crowd who shouted ogbane, singing his praises.

Overwhelmed by the show of support, Governor Obaseki, who was also accompanied by his wife, Betsy who rode in another vehicle with top PDP women leaders danced to the music.

There was a vehicular hold up along Reservation Road which leads to Government House, the take-off point of the victory march, Akpakava street, downtown Ring Road and other major streets

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has won 14 out of the 18 chairmanship seats in the just-concluded Ondo State local government elections conducted in the state last Saturday.

The chairman of Ondo State Independent National Electoral Commission (ODIEC), Prof. Yomi Dinakin who made this known while announcing the results of the election said the commission is still awaiting the result of four local government areas