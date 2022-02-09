Obaseki removes Ambrose Alli University’s acting VC, names replacement

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has removed the acting Vice Chancellor of the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Professor B.O. Osadolor.

Professor Osadolor’s removal was announced on Tuesday evening through a public announcement bulletin endorsed by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie.

The removal takes immediate effect.

The bulletin also announced that Professor Sunny Adagbonyi would take over as acting Vice Chancellor and Professors Theo O. Agueda and Marshall Azeke would act as Deputy Vice Chancellor, Administration and Academics, respectively.

No reason was advanced for the removal of the VC.

The statement reads: “The Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, in the exercise of his powers under the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Law and the Special Intervention Law, 2021, has relieved Professor B.O Osadolor of his appointment as acting Vice Chancellor of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, with effect from Tuesday, 8th February, 2022.

“The governor, in his capacity as Visitor to the University, has further approved the immediate appointment of the following:

“1. Professor Sunny Adagbonyi as Acting Vice-Chancellor

“2. Professor Theo O. Agueda as Acting Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Administration and

“3. Professor Marshall Azeke as Acting Deputy Vice Chancellor, Academics

“His Excellency thanks Professor Osadolor for his service and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”