Obaseki lauds retiring Edo CP over security

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday lauded the retiring Edo State Police Command Commissioner of Police, Philip Ogbadu, for securing the state while his tour of duty lasted.

Governor Obaseki noted that during his stay as the Commissioner of Police in the state, Ogbadu ensured that citizens in the state lived peacefully and slept safely without fear of being robbed or attacked

The governor gave the commendation at the formal pulling out parade of the Commissioner of Police in Benin City on Monday.

Obaseki, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Osaigbovo Iyoha, added that since the retiring police boss assumed office in 2021, the level of crime rate in the state had reduced significantly.

He assured Edo citizens that his administration would sustain and improve on the current state of security by collaborating with the police force and other security agencies.

“You will agree with me that since he was posted to Edo State, it has been peaceful. You will also agree with me that we have had the best and most peaceful Christmas period in over 30 years, and this is as a result of the harmonious relationship between the state government and the security agencies.

“We will be calling on you for your wealth of experience. He has served well and we wish him well in his future endeavours while we await the arrival of a new commissioner of police so he can start where he stopped,” Osaigbovo Iyoha said.

The retiring Commissioner of Police, on his part, thanked the state government for the support and for providing a conducive environment for officers of the force to operate.

“I want to thank God Almighty, the state government, the Benin monarch, traditional rulers and religious leaders for the opportunity to serve in Edo State. It is a privilege of every serving officer to retire successfully,” Ogbadu said.

Ogbadu, who also expressed gratitude to sisters security agencies, stressed the need for the proper management of the vigilance group in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Obaseki lauds retiring Obaseki lauds retiring

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Obaseki lauds retiring Obaseki lauds retiring