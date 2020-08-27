All the fifteen governorship candidates in the September 19 governorship elections in Edo State would be signing a peace accord with the National Peace Committee led by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd).

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmoud Yakubu disclosed this in Benin, Edo State capital at the Commission Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on election security.

Professor Yakubu who noted that it was the first time the Committee would engage itself with governorship candidates said the South South State must be secured for the electoral umpire to conduct a peaceful election.

Details later…

