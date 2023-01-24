Obaseki harps on increased global advocacy to tackle learning poverty

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has called for increased global advocacy to address learning poverty in developing countries.

He noted that such a move would help to accelerate development and ease out inequalities that he opined impede growth.

Obaseki stated this during the commemoration of the 2023 International Day of Education, marked by the United Nations and its sister agencies.

The Governor, who noted that the impact of the state’s home-grown Edo State Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme is changing the future prospects of youths, added that tackling learning poverty must be a necessary imperative for global leaders.

According to him, “As we celebrate the International Day of Education, it is important to highlight the importance of education in changing the fortune of nations, building empires and driving generational wealth.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Have Served Nigeria, Nigerians Creditably, Says President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that to the best of his ability, he has served Nigeria and Nigerians. He also declared that he had not disappointed anyone when spoke during his courtesy call on the Emir of Bauchi, His Royal Highness (Dr) Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu…

28.9m Nigerians, Other Africans Depend On Emergency Food Assistance For Survival —World Bank

THE World Bank has decried that 28.9 million people living in Nigeria and other West and Central African countries depend on emergency food assistance for survival…





PDP Seeks Court Order To Declare Tinubu Ineligible To Contest

THE Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has approached the court to seek an order to declare the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, ineligible to contest the presidential election…

Frank Lampard sacked as Everton manager following dismal Premier League run

Frank Lampard has been relieved of his managerial duties by Everton following a barren run of form. The Toffees have failed to win any of their last 10 games in all competitions, slipping to 19th place in the Premier League table…

FLAT OUT: Between Atta Ebira And Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland