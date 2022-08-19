Obaseki gives seven days ultimatum to unravel crime

Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has given the Edo State Police Command and other relevant authorities seven days ultimatum to unravel the true situation of the alleged discovery of ritualists’ den along the Ekenwan Road axis of Benin City, on Wednesday night.

Governor Obaseki gave the directive at a joint press conference between the Edo State Government and the State Police Command, to provide an update on the latest development on the alleged ritual activities in the state.

Addressing journalists, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olawore Oluwole, called for calm among residents in the state, assuring that the matter was being thoroughly investigated.

The top police officer explained that “Based on credible intelligence, we busted a bungalow located at Asoro, Ekenwan Road in Benin City where some dried bodies and items, like generators, gas and oxygen cylinder were found.

“Five suspects have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Those arrested include Chimobi Okosua, and Samuel Okoh both from Afikpo in Ebonyi State; Gideon Sunday from Akwa-Ibom State; Victor Obeche from Anambra State and Yusuf Lawal from Katsina State; while one Otu Chukwu who was alleged to be the owner of the bungalow is still at large.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, however, appealed to the members of the public to remain calm as the police were making frantic efforts to unravel the details of the incident.

Also speaking at the press conference, the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, said that the governor had given the relevant authorities seven days to unravel the truth about the discovery.

He urged residents in the state to remain calm, adding, “We want to call for calm as the police are already investigating the incident. We don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of the investigation, as all kinds of speculations are out there in the public. We leave that to the police to unravel. Some people have been arrested.”

“The state government has given the Police Command and other relevant authorities seven days to give details of their findings. No conclusion yet on the issues as the police are still investigating and acting on the matter. We will continue to brief the public on what is going on and what the situation is.”

