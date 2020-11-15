Obaseki extends life health insurance to special constables as community policing kicks off in Edo
“The course contents span through the concept of community policing, police community relations, general duties of the Nigeria Police, the constitution, human rights, intelligence-led policing, disciplinary procedures, practical police duties and rules of the engagement in police operations, among others,” Modi said.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund
THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…
#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians
Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youth, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.