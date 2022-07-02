Obaseki eulogizes Reps member, Ise-Idehen, says he was an illustrious son of Edo

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki has eulogized the deceased member of the House of Representatives, Mr. Jude Ise-Idehen (Egor/Ikpoba-Okha), Edo State as an illustrious Edo son who worked for the upliftment of his constituents in particular and Edo citizens in general.

Ise-Idehen, reportedly slumped and died in the early hours of Friday, 1st July, 2022 in Abuja.

In a statement in Benin, Governor Obaseki said that the sudden death of the lawmaker was shocking and painful, noting that Ise-Idehen was a consummate politician, a community mobilizer who was firm and considerate in the discharge of his duties.

He mourned: “I received the shocking news of the passing of Hon. Jude Ise-Idehen with rude shock. It is indeed a painful and great loss for the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Federal Constituency, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state, and the country at large.

The governor noted that he was compassionate, kind and hardworking, adding:

“For the people of Ikpoba-Okha/Egor Constituency, he was a force to reckon with. He served diligently and promoted projects that enhanced the living standards of his people.

“He will be remembered for his selfless service and commitment to the development of his constituency.”

While commiserating with the Ise-Idehen family, as well as friends “of our great son”, he prayed that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

