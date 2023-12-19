The Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, said he has made many sacrifices and suffered several oppressions for the growth and development of the state, revealing that Governor Godwin Obaseki has withheld his allocation for the last six months.

Shaibu stated this while delivering his goodwill message at the launching of the new office and the end-of-year party of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Edo State Council.

He stated that he ventured into politics in order for the people to have an egalitarian society, “That is why I have sacrificed a lot of things to make sure the Institution

call Edo works”.

Shaibu said, “You know there is tension between the governor and me. For six months, there was no allocation to my office. I will continue to be strong because, for me, Edo should be one. Edo at all times should be paramount in our minds.

“I am determined to make sure that good governance is seen, felt, and touched. I am also determined to make sure that, in all things, Edo must be first, and I am determined to strengthen institutions.

“I came into politics because I feel that we should have an egalitarian society and make institutions strong because that is the only way you can have that society of our dreams.”.

The deputy governor asserted that “when institutions are strong, you deal with those guys who think they are powerful, moderate their excesses, and also promote and help the weak in society.

“Institution does not know the rich, strong, and poor; it takes care of all strata of life. That is what I am standing for; that is my calling to join politics. That is why I have sacrificed a lot of things to make sure the Institution

call Edo works”,

Continuing: “I even sacrificed my personal entitlement to make sure this institution works, and in the coming weeks, I will give stewardship of what I have done as deputy governor from 2016 to date.

“I will catalogue it to things I am entitled to that I had to forfeit for peace and tranquilly, and I will also catalogue some of the things that I have been asked to do as deputy governor, and I have done them credibly well.

“Very soon, there is going to be a world press conference to give an overview of stewardship as deputy governor. Don’t forget, when we are contesting this election before the general election, I am an aspirant and immediately after the election, I will now be the deputy governor of Edo state”, he said

He maintained that his duties are to the people of the state, noting that his loyalty to the people is not purchased but genuine.

While commending the correspondents chapel for the befitting secretariat office, Shaibu promised to continue to identify with the chapel in order to strengthen journalism practice in Nigeria.

Earlier in her welcome address, the Chairman of the Correspondents Chapel, Mrs Nefishetu Yakubu, said that the new office of the chapel was fueled by the need for members to work in a more spacious and serene environment.

She added that the office also reflected a testament to the chapel’s unwavering dedication to the principles of journalism and the pursuit of excellence.

“Together, let us continue to uphold the principles of journalism, foster camaraderie among members, and contribute to the vibrant media landscape we all cherish”, she said

