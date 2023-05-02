In a bid to combat gender-based violence (GBV) and provide assistance to survivors of domestic violence, rape, and trafficking, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has commissioned a state-of-the-art 100-bed facility in Benin City.

The facility, named “Senator Daisy Danjuma Women Centre,” will also cater to adult women without family support, except for those under the age of three accompanied by their mothers.

During the commissioning of the centre, Governor Obaseki remarked that the facility was part of a series of legal and policy reforms aimed at safeguarding the future of vulnerable persons in the state, particularly women and youths, providing them with opportunities for redemption.

“The development of GBV and irregular migration is a significant threat to the socio-economic stability of Edo state,” said Obaseki, adding that the reforms were aimed at protecting the women and other vulnerable individuals in society.

Among the reforms, he listed the establishment of a Prohibition of Violence Against Person law, a sexual assault referral centre, and the Edo State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee.

In addition to offering shelter and counselling, the centre will provide medical and legal aid, as well as training for survivors seeking assistance.

“The centre houses shelters for female victims of human trafficking, irregular migration, sexual assault referral centres, and is very well equipped,” Governor Obaseki said.

“With the level of support we are getting from our partners, the centre will surely become a reference point for care for abused women in Nigeria in the near future.”

Daisy Danjuma, the wife of retired General Theophilus Danjuma, expressed her appreciation to the state government for naming the facility after her. She noted that women often fall victim to human trafficking and other vices that deprive them of the opportunity to live fulfilling lives.

“With this centre, it is expected that women who have suffered abuse will be confident to come for help and receive the necessary assistance they need for redress,” said Danjuma, adding that the centre was equipped with state-of-the-art facilities.

Obehi Akoria, the State Commissioner for Health, described the centre as historic for the people of the state and another bold step in the ongoing efforts to combat GBV, which is prevalent in society. She commended local and international partners who had worked tirelessly to make the project a dream come true.





