THE Edo State government began the payment of the N70,000 new minimum wage to workers in the state this month in fulfillment of the promise to increase the minimum wage from May, 2024.

Governor Obaseki had during the inauguration of the Labour House in Benin announced the increment in workers’ minimum wage from N40,000 to N70,000.

Obaseki said the increment was to reflect the current economic realities of the country and cushion the impacts of the harsh economy on the people of the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehi-khare, said the payment of the N70,000 minimum wage to workers demonstrates the commitment of the Obaseki-led administration to the welfare of Edo workers.

“The Edo government has paid the May salaries of workers in the state, reflect-ing the implementation of the N70,000 new minimum wage.

“This is in fulfillment of the promise made by Obaseki.

“It is also in furtherance of the commitment of the state government to meet its statutory obligations even before the end of the month,” he said.

The commissioner urged the workers to be committed to their duties to reciprocate the gesture by the state government.

