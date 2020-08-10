Obaseki appeals for calm, warns of postponement of election

Worried by the spate of violence in the run up to the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Governor Godwin Obaseki has appealed for calm.

Obaseki who spoke with reporters in Benin City said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could postpone the forthcoming election should there be violence.

The feuding factions in the Edo State House of Assembly are presently at daggers drawn for the control of the complex, an action which has led to the sealing off of the premises by armed security personnel.

At the ceremony where the Edo State Council of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) was honoured with the Innovative Award, he said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government had no regard for the constitution as it has ignored legitimate court orders.

He said: “The people should be allowed to exercise their franchise in an atmosphere free of intimidation. They promised to use federal might against us. The state government is not in control of the police and other security agencies. Let Edo people be.”

He added that his major challenge was how to make life better for the ordinary Edo person, noting that the unsolicited award was a testimony that he had kept the faith and delivered on his electoral promises.

