Obaseki appeals for calm as Okada rider kills revenue collector in Edo

A revenue collector was reportedly stabbed to death, on Tuesday night, at the small town of Ogheghe, Ikpoba Local Government Area of Edo State. by a motorcyclist.

The deceased, a community youth leader who was simply identified as Osazuwa died from severe wounds inflicted on him by the motorcyclist following an argument over the payment of tax which snowballed into physical combat.

Local youths went on a rampage, attacking innocent people when news of the death of the revenue collector filtered in.

An eye witness who refused to disclose his identity explained that the youths were incensed when the killer Hausa motorcyclist hurriedly fled after the fatal stabs.

He said: “The youths engaged other members of the Hausa community in the area in a fight and many were severely injured. Some motorcycles were also burnt.”

Residents scampered for safety while shop owners in the suburban neighbourhood hurriedly close shops as a result of the bedlam.

The Edo state spokesman, Mr Princewill Osaigbovo, who confirmed the incident, however, added that he was not aware of any fatality.

Determined to ensure that the crisis did not escalate, Osaigbovo, a deputy superintendent of police disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Phillip Ogbadu immediately swung into action and met with the elders in the community, noting that normalcy has since returned to the area.

Also, Governor Godwin Obaseki who met with the community and Arewa leaders on Wednesday expressed worry that the peace mechanism put in place some years ago by his administration was not working as expected.

He ordered that the peace committee be reconstituted and names of members submitted to his office before March 1, 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Infections, Recoveries, Deaths Dropped Last Week

Nigeria recorded a slight reduction in the number of COVID-19 infections, recoveries and deaths last week, Tribune Online analysis shows.

Last week (February 14 to 20), 5,849 new cases were reported in the country, the lowest in seven weeks.

The last time Nigeria recorded such a low figure was in the December 27 to January 2 week, when it reported 5,681 cases…Obaseki appeals for calm as Okada rider kills revenue collector in Edo

Obaseki appeals for calm as Okada rider kills revenue collector in Edo