Obasanjo’s letter: Tinubu remains the candidate to beat — APC chieftain, Mumuni

A member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni has declared that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains the candidate to beat in the presidential election.

Mumuni advised Nigerians not to be bothered with utterances of those who are making unnecessary remarks about the former Lagos state governor.

Mumuni, who was the gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Congress (CPC) in Lagos state in 2011 made this disclosure on Tuesday.

Recall that former President Olusegun Obasanjo had on Sunday in a letter declared that he will be supporting the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in the next general elections.

The APC chieftain in his reaction has however said that despite the negative comments, Tinubu remains the candidate to beat in the election.

He advised Nigerians not to be bothered with the recent utterances.

He added that the endorsement of Obi cannot affect Tinubu’s chances.

“Despite the negative comments, Tinubu remains the candidate to beat in the election.

“Nigerians not to be bothered with the recent utterances.





“The endorsement of Obi cannot affect Tinubu’s chances.

“Nigerians should not to be bothered with utterances of those who are making unnecessary remarks about the former Lagos state governor,” Mumuni said.

