Obasanjo, Wike will support Atiku to win elections ― Aniagwu

The spokesperson for the Atiku Campaign organisation, Mr Charles Aniagwu has declared that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike will throw their weights behind the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, which will in turn translate to a victory in 2023 election.

Speaking to newsmen in Asaba, Delta State on Wednesday, Aniagwu said that the former President, Chief Obasanjo and Governor of River state, Nyesom Wike were part of Atiku’s project to win the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, “Wike has promised since the last meeting he had with Atiku to work for PDP and deliver Rivers State to the party.

“That Obasanjo once said he does not have a candidate for now when he met with former President Ibrahim Babangida does not mean he is not supporting Atiku. We are quite optimistic he will support Atiku for 2023 presidential ambition.

“While we are looking at Wike issue, that will not make us to lose the goal to rescue Nigeria. What we are managing is collaborative efforts. Wike like others have candidates in their states and they will make sure they win which will translate also to victory for Atiku. We are not losing Rivers while Wike will also help other Governors to win their states.”

Aniagwu revealed that the PDP presidential candidate was also working on bills that will tackle headlong the issue of corruption when elected as President even as he would not be entangled in campaign of calumny with detractors.

He declared that those who put Nigeria in its current state should not be given another opportunity to continue in 2023.

According to Aniagwu, “Atiku has realised that Buhari did not deliver on the goods they promised in 2015.

“He is not aspiring just because he wants to occupy the position of the President but because he has seen that our people are going through trouble times as a man who has been able understand that there is a need to give back to a country that has given him so much.

“Those who are telling lies like that told us years ago, cannot be given the right to do the same in 2023.”

